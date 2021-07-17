SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 137.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Option Care Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Option Care Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $19.98 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 399.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 17,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

