SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 1,544 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

