SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $21,188,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,905 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 50.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 14.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,115.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

