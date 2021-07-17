SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,993 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,352,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 541.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 734,955 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,827,000 after acquiring an additional 420,965 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

In other Ladder Capital news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,343,942.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,352 shares of company stock worth $1,048,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.