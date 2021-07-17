SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $18,660,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $3,786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 186,416 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWBI opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

