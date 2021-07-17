SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,336 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Standex International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 348,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Standex International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

SXI opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

