SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,744 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 55.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 110,326 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 172,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 333,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 35,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSEC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

