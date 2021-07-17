Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells $105,327.32 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jenna Lyons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00.

SHAK traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,502. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.74. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

