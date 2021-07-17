Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWRU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $296,000.

OTCMKTS POWRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

