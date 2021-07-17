Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $500,000 in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $24,950,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $22,477,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $17,849,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,983,000. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,746,000.

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

