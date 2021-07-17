Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $991,000 Investment in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAQU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $16,941,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $14,865,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,973,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,676,000.

OTCMKTS:KLAQU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. KL Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

