Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDACU. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $498,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $1,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $2,011,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $1,221,000.

Shares of SDACU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

