Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 88,730 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 88,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

