Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 151,389 Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,389 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 648.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 3.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000.

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

