Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 98,715 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,715 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of GX Acquisition worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GX Acquisition by 219.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in GX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GX Acquisition by 837.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in GX Acquisition by 37.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GX Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GXGX opened at $10.20 on Friday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on GX Acquisition in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About GX Acquisition

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.