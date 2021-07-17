Shardul Shah Sells 121,682 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Shardul Shah sold 121,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $9,840,423.34.

DDOG stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.38 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,074,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.74.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.