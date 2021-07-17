Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will announce sales of $127.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.70 million to $132.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $510.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $525.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $926.00 million, with estimates ranging from $812.50 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oded Shein bought 10,000 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,374. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $694.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.