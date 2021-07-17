Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Stock Price Up 5.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) rose 5.2% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 20,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,722,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Specifically, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oded Shein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $694.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Research analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,664,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Islet Management LP lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 71.4% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,270,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.