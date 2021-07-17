Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after buying an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.74.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,442.63 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,587.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a PE ratio of 421.49, a PEG ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,326.14. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

