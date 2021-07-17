Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00 at National Bankshares

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,460.74.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,442.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.36 billion, a PE ratio of 421.49, a P/E/G ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,326.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,125,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $790,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 98.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.2% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

