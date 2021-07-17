Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SRGHY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,336. Shoprite has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRGHY shares. raised Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Shoprite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.