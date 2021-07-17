Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of BONH stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. Bonhill Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.10.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Jon Kempster acquired 68,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

