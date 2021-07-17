Short Interest in A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Decreases By 50.0%

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
CTAM stock remained flat at $$5.00 during trading on Friday. A.M. Castle & Co. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08.
A.M. Castle & Co. Company Profile
