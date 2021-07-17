Short Interest in A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Decreases By 50.0%

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CTAM stock remained flat at $$5.00 during trading on Friday. A.M. Castle & Co. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08.

A.M. Castle & Co. Company Profile

A. M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, China, and Singapore. The company provides a range of products, and value-added processing and supply chain services to various customers. Its products include alloy, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

