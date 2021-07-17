Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Declines By 50.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMIGY stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $2.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.59%.

AMIGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Admiral Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.12.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

