Short Interest in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Grows By 147.0%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,390,000 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the June 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $5,212,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 1,849,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,833. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

