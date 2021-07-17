Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Rises By 53.5%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,500 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLLF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ATCO from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ATCO from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

ATCO stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14. ATCO has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

