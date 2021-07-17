Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Declines By 65.7%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 25.85 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75. Aurcana Silver has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

