Short Interest in Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Declines By 65.7%

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Aurcana Silver stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 25.85 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75. Aurcana Silver has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.99.
About Aurcana Silver
