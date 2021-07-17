Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Grows By 169.9%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the June 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 905,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NYSE:CRC opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74. California Resources has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. Also, Director William B. Roby purchased 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,051.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,928,132 shares of company stock worth $164,544,142.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,532,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,364,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

