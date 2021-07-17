Short Interest in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Increases By 60.4%

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the June 15th total of 667,100 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. Research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $2,359,418. 63.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSSE. B. Riley began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.