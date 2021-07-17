Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Grows By 164.9%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the June 15th total of 543,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

COCP stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,641,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

