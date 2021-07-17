Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Grows By 194.3%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 194.3% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cohen & Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter.

In other Cohen & Company Inc. news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $210,037.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,719.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,507 shares of company stock valued at $707,938. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.75% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

