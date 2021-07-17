Short Interest in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Drops By 84.8%

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the June 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 29,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,070. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,892,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the first quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.