Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Decreases By 23.1%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,288.0 days.

FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.