Short Interest in Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Decreases By 23.1%

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,288.0 days.

FRRPF stock remained flat at $$8.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

