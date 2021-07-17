Short Interest in Firemans Contractors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRCN) Increases By 47.6%

Firemans Contractors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,451,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FRCN remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 10,202,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,711,331. Firemans Contractors has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc provides professional services for commercial and government clients, offering business to business franchise opportunities. Its services include road improvements, pavement maintenance, seal coating, parking lot striping, pavement marking, asphalt maintenance and repair and ADA compliance.

