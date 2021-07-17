Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Grows By 177.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 177.4% from the June 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of FEM opened at $27.49 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06.

