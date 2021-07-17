Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Drops By 75.7%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the June 15th total of 206,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First United in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,253 shares of company stock worth $77,156. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First United by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First United by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First United by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First United by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUNC stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,434. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First United has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.03.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First United will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

