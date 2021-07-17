Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Decreases By 74.2%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLX remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,276. GB Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.
GB Sciences Company Profile
