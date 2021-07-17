Short Interest in General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Declines By 76.1%

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GEVI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 109,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,281. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. General Environmental Management has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.31.

About General Environmental Management

General Environmental Management, Inc is an integrated environmental service company, which engages in the provision of field services, remediation transportation, and EHS compliance services. It also offers on-site technical services, on-site and off-site treatment for hazardous and non-hazardous wastes.

