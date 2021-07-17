Short Interest in General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Declines By 76.1%

General Environmental Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GEVI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 109,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,281. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15. General Environmental Management has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.31.
