Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Drops By 50.0%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GWLLY remained flat at $$34.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.