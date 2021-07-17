Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Drops By 55.9%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,943,700 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 6,679,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,212. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile
