Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Drops By 80.8%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 56,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE HPX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. 9,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,674. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. HPX has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPX. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HPX during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the first quarter worth about $129,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of HPX during the first quarter worth about $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

