Short Interest in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Declines By 84.3%

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKK stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,810. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 646.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.