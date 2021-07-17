Short Interest in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Decreases By 22.7%

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBSF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBS Fashion Group by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 103,418 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBS Fashion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KBS Fashion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBS Fashion Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBSF traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74. KBS Fashion Group has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for KBS Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBS Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.