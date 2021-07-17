Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Expands By 160.0%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $104.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

