Short Interest in Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Increases By 97.5%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KHOLY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. 11,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,151. Koç Holding AS has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01.

About Koç Holding AS

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.