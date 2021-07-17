Short Interest in Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Increases By 97.5%

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KHOLY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. 11,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,151. Koç Holding AS has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

