Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Increases By 102.7%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the June 15th total of 54,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIGO opened at $41.13 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

TIGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

