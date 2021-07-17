Short Interest in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Expands By 50.3%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 62,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,035. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30. Morphic has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morphic will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $437,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,526 shares of company stock valued at $15,065,415. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Morphic by 6.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Morphic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

