Short Interest in Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Rises By 139.4%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,387,900 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the June 15th total of 997,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,794,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NEVDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. 518,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.