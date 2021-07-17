Short Interest in Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Expands By 51.7%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,300 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 565,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,224.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $18.95 on Friday. Nordex has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

