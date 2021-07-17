Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Declines By 83.4%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OSSIF stock remained flat at $$0.43 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48. OneSoft Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.69.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

