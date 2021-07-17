Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Declines By 83.4%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OSSIF stock remained flat at $$0.43 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48. OneSoft Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.69.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
